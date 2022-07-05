Oregon Records Over 4,800 New COVID-19 Cases Over Holiday Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – 418 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
53 of those patients are in the ICU.
Over the holiday weekend, the Oregon Health Authority recorded over 4,800 new cases and 4 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is over 16 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
This report covers the four-day period from July 1 to July 4.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/QXbElsqMQl pic.twitter.com/POXA3ijD0d
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 5, 2022
