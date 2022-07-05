      Weather Alert

Oregon Records Over 4,800 New COVID-19 Cases Over Holiday Weekend

Jul 5, 2022 @ 4:00pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 418 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

53 of those patients are in the ICU.

Over the holiday weekend, the Oregon Health Authority recorded over 4,800 new cases and 4 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is over 16 percent.

