Oregon Records Over 3,600 New COVID Cases and 27 More Virus Related Deaths Over Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded just over 3,600 new COVID-19 cases and 27 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (26), Benton (54), Clackamas (320), Clatsop (85), Columbia (55), Coos (39), Crook (42), Curry (6), Deschutes (309), Douglas (77), Grant (23), Harney (22), Hood River (14), Jackson (149), Jefferson (42), Josephine (70), Klamath (32), Lake (10), Lane (381), Lincoln (35), Linn (227), Malheur (41), Marion (387), Morrow (5), Multnomah (463), Polk (23), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (101), Union (69), Wallowa (18), Wasco (20), Washington (373) and Yamhill (77).
Oregon reports 1,844 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 24, 1,052 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 25, and 710 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 26.
866 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Monday.
That’s three fewer than yesterday.
243 of those patients are in the ICU.
That number is unchanged from Sunday.
Across Oregon, there are now 57 available adult ICU beds and 392 available adult non-ICU beds.
As of today, 2,728,368 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,498,147 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.