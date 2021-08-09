Oregon Records Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – Between last Friday and Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 3,229 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more virus related deaths.
The OHA says the Delta variant accounts for almost 100% of those new cases.
Here is the new case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (55), Clackamas (254), Clatsop (55), Columbia (18), Coos (46), Crook (13), Curry (7), Deschutes (240), Douglas (278), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (15), Jackson (49), Jefferson (21), Josephine (239), Klamath (25), Lane (624), Lincoln (17), Linn (152), Malheur (7), Marion (113), Morrow (26), Multnomah (538), Polk (25), Sherman (2), Tillamook (79), Umatilla (85), Union (47), Wallowa (7), Wasco (32), Washington (106) and Yamhill (44).
Note: Oregon reported 1,032 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 6; 964 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 7; and 1,233 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 8.
Oregon’s 2,890th COVID-19 associated death is a 79-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 6 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,891st COVID-19 associated death is a 61-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 5 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,892nd COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 6 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,893rd COVID-19 associated death is a 59-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 7 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,894th COVID-19 associated death is an 83-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 5 and died on Aug. 6 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,895th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 5 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,896th COVID-19 associated death is a 77-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 7 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,897th COVID-19 associated death is a 52-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 22 and died on Aug. 6 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,898th COVID-19 associated death is a 64-year-old man from Gilliam County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 7 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,899th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 3 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,900th COVID-19 associated death is a 64-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 21 and died on Aug. 4 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,901st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,902nd COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on March 3 and died on March 23 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,903rd COVID-19 associated death is a 76-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 5 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
575 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 21 more than yesterday.
148 of those patients are in the ICU.
As of today, 2,522,845 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,333,670 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/ZJqUUT6dFd
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) August 9, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/ZJqUUT6dFd
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) August 9, 2021