Oregon Records Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,041 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.
Here is the case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (69), Clackamas (214), Clatsop (18), Columbia (32), Coos (41), Crook (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (190), Douglas (84), Harney (4), Hood River (8), Jackson (111), Jefferson (17), Josephine (77), Klamath (11), Lake (7), Lane (132), Lincoln (20), Linn (115), Malheur (3), Marion (127), Morrow (6), Multnomah (351), Polk (22), Tillamook (18), Umatilla (11), Union (7), Wasco (11), Washington (276), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (38).
Oregon reports 1,041 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 3, 596 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 4 and 404 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 5.
Due to delayed reporting, a large volume of approximately 7,000 backlogged electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) were received on Dec. 3. Results were from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. As a result, test counts and case counts are higher than anticipated for Dec. 3.
About 415 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
115 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there’s about 60 available adult ICU beds.