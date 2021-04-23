Oregon Records Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports the highest number of new daily cases of COVID-19 since January. The State also reports 9 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s the case and dealt information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (8), Clackamas (58), Clatsop (7), Columbia (13), Coos (6), Crook (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (103), Douglas (9), Grant (5), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (63), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (103), Lane (82), Lincoln (5), Linn (23), Malheur (3), Marion (120), Morrow (1), Multnomah (198), Polk (15), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (102) and Yamhill (18).
Oregon’s 2,468th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man from Douglas County who became symptomatic on April 12 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,469th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on March 8 and died on April 11 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,470th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,471st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 7 and died on April 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,472nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 7 and died on April 9 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,473rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on April 8 and died on April 14 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,474th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 27 and died on April 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,475th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 4, 2020 and died on April 9 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,476th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
276 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus Friday. 64 of those patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,424,478 doses of Pfizer, 1,194,788 doses of Moderna and 91,271 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,116,490 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,682,399 who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.