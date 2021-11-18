Oregon Records Nearly 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases; New Breakthrough Report Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 1,160 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (20), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (9), Columbia (12), Coos (15), Crook (13), Curry (6), Deschutes (127), Douglas (72), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (10), Josephine (29), Klamath (20), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (66), Malheur (11), Marion (116), Morrow (8), Multnomah (141), Polk (27), Sherman (3), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (16), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), Washington (110) and Yamhill (26).
Oregon’s 4,874th COVID-19 related death is a 43-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Sept. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,875th COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 16 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,876th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 17 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,877th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on April 3 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,878th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Curry County who died on Aug. 13 at Curry Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,879th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Curry County who died on Aug. 5 at Curry Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,880th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 16 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,881st COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 12 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,882nd COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 16 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,883rd COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Oct. 13 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,884th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Washington County who died on Sept. 22 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,885th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died on Nov. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,886th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 17 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
About 420 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus. Just over 100 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide there are 65 available adult ICU beds.
NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT RELEASED:
The Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 Breakthrough report released Thursday finds that about 75 percent of the state’s new cases between November 7th and November 13th were unvaccinated people.
To date, Oregon has had over 41,000 breakthrough cases.
4.5 percent of those cases have led to hospitalization and about 1 percent have led to death.
