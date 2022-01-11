Oregon Records More Than 18,500 New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded over 18,500 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.
Almost 700 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
About 140 patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 46 available adult ICU beds and 295 available adult NON-ICU beds.
Oregon has now administered 3,882,246 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 181,274 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,557,943 doses of Moderna and 259,278 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (28), Benton (600), Clackamas (1926), Clatsop (95), Columbia (146), Coos (214), Crook (73), Curry (91), Deschutes (1337), Douglas (136), Grant (8), Harney (5), Hood River (86), Jackson (898), Jefferson (181), Josephine (202), Klamath (84), Lake (1), Lane (1367), Lincoln (67), Linn (448), Malheur (33), Marion (1366), Morrow (46), Multnomah (4393), Polk (267), Sherman (1), Tillamook (53), Umatilla (214), Union (102), Wallowa (10), Wasco (25), Washington (3781) and Yamhill (254).
Oregon reports 8,156 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 7, 6,292 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 8 and 4,090 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 9.
Oregon’s 5,762nd COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Multnomah County who died Aug. 4, 2020 at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,763rd COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died Oct. 1, 2020 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,764th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Marion County who died Oct. 22 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,765th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old man from Benton County who died Oct. 20, 2020 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,766th COVID-19-related death is a 41-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 22 and died Nov. 6 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,767th COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive Oct. 14 and died Nov. 11 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,768th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 13 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,769th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 28 and died Nov. 14 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,770th COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Nov. 11 and died Nov. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,771st COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 21 and died Jan. 3 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,772nd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Jan. 7 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,773rd COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Jan. 7 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,774th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 6 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,775th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 17 and died Jan. 6 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,776th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Crook County who died Nov. 3 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,777th COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 7 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,778th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died Nov. 4 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,779th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 28 and died Dec. 20 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.