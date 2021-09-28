Oregon Records Just Over 1,650 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 More Virus Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports just over 1,650 new COVID-19 cases and 41 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (22), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (9), Columbia (15), Coos (66), Crook (23), Curry (11), Deschutes (103), Douglas (81), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (28), Hood River (19), Jackson (55), Jefferson (27), Josephine (29), Klamath (109), Lake (21), Lane (141), Lincoln (11), Linn (68), Malheur (58), Marion (118), Morrow (5), Multnomah (115), Polk (31), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (167), Union (9), Wallowa (2), Wasco (26), Washington (103) and Yamhill (70).
There are now 822 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 44 fewer than Monday.
237 patients are in the ICU.
That’s six fewer than Monday.
Across Oregon, there are 53 available adult ICU beds and 341 available adult NON-ICU beds.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGC98d. pic.twitter.com/3OiZPtJdxt
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) September 28, 2021
