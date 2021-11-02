      Weather Alert

Oregon Records Just Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases

Nov 2, 2021 @ 3:47pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 1,123 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more virus-related deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (4), Columbia (18), Coos (26), Crook (24), Curry (1), Deschutes (55), Douglas (43), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (44), Jefferson (9), Josephine (27), Klamath (108), Lake (6), Lane (55), Lincoln (12), Linn (40), Malheur (22), Marion (94), Morrow (6), Multnomah (106), Polk (47), Sherman (7), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (40), Union (5), Wallowa (9), Wasco (25), Washington (83) and Yamhill (72).

About 540 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Tuesday.

That’s 3 fewer than Monday.

116 patients are in the ICU.

Statewide, there are now 39 available adult ICU beds.

Oregon has now administered 3,311,262 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,020,734 doses of Moderna and 229,261 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

