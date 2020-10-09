Oregon Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Count Since Start Of Pandemic
PORTLAND, Ore. – This is not the record Oregon wanted to break.
The Oregon Health Authority reports 484 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
That’s the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic and brings the state’s total to 36,116.
59 of those new cases are from one outbreak at a workplace in Klamath county.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (31), Columbia (8), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (9), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (11), Josephine (2), Klamath (44), Lane (71), Lincoln (3), Linn (20), Malheur (16), Marion (31), Morrow (5), Multnomah (82), Polk (5), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (12).
The state also reports 11 new deaths from the virus. That brings the death toll to 594.
The deaths occurred between August 26th and October 7th and were people between 75 and 103 years of age.
All eleven people had underlying medical conditions.