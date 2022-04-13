      Weather Alert

Oregon Records Another 540 COVID-19 Cases

Apr 13, 2022 @ 3:42pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 540 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus related deaths.

96 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.

15 of those patients are in the ICU.

Oregon’s test positivity rate is 4.7 percent.

