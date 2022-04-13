Oregon Records Another 540 COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 540 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus related deaths.
96 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
15 of those patients are in the ICU.
Oregon’s test positivity rate is 4.7 percent.
