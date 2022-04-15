Oregon Records Another 470 COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 470 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more virus-related deaths.
97 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
19 of those patients are in the ICU.
Oregon’s test positivity rate is 4.8 percent.
