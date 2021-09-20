      Weather Alert

Oregon Records Almost 3,400 New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend

Sep 20, 2021 @ 2:46pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded almost 3,400 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.

Here is the case information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (26), Benton (74), Clackamas (258), Clatsop (15), Columbia (40), Coos (59), Crook (3), Curry (5), Deschutes (225), Douglas (115), Gilliam (1), Grant (3), Harney (18), Hood River (15), Jackson (226), Jefferson (32), Josephine (127), Klamath (56), Lake (16), Lane (363), Lincoln (35), Linn (171), Malheur (38), Marion (398), Morrow (14), Multnomah (413), Polk (55), Tillamook (19), Umatilla (49), Union (67), Wallowa (7), Wasco (23), Washington (313) and Yamhill (80).

Oregon reports 1,597 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 17, 996 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept.18, and 766 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept.19.

968 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.

That’s one fewer than Sunday.

278 of those patients are in the ICU.

That’s one more than Sunday.

Across Oregon, there are now 63 available adult ICU beds and 330 available adult non-ICU beds.

As of today, 2,707,467 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,470,161 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

 

