Oregon Records Almost 3,000 New COVID Cases Over The Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded almost 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.
The OHA’s most recent weekly hospital report shows 424 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus.
The state’s test positivity rate is around 14 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
Note: This report covers the three-day period from July 22 to July 24, 2022.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/pbkBg6b1Wf pic.twitter.com/ZZM4RF0aSM
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 25, 2022
