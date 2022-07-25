      Weather Alert
Oregon Records Almost 3,000 New COVID Cases Over The Weekend

Jul 25, 2022 @ 3:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded almost 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.

The OHA’s most recent weekly hospital report shows 424 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus.

The state’s test positivity rate is around 14 percent.

