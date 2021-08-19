Oregon Records Almost 3,000 More COVID-19 Cases, New Breakthrough Report Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – With almost 3,000 more COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, more than a quarter-million Oregonians have now contracted the virus.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 19 new virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (14), Benton (14), Clackamas (269), Clatsop (26), Columbia (25), Coos (38), Crook (12), Curry (34), Deschutes (171), Douglas (238), Gilliam (4), Grant (9), Harney (4), Hood River (11), Jackson (345), Jefferson (15), Josephine (188), Klamath (53), Lake (1), Lane (319), Lincoln (57), Linn (82), Malheur (23), Marion (218), Morrow (22), Multnomah (225), Polk (67), Sherman (5), Tillamook (44), Umatilla (70), Union (64), Wallowa (16), Wasco (17), Washington (207) and Yamhill (64).
845 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 12 more than yesterday.
224 patients are in the ICU.
That’s 2 more than yesterday.
Today there are about 300 available adult hospital beds and about 41 available adult ICU beds.
BREAKTHROUGH REPORT
According to the Oregon Health Authority’s breakthrough case report released Thursday, over 85 percent of the COVID-19 cases reported between August 1st and 15th were unvaccinated people.
5.8 percent of the breakthrough cases led to hospitalization, but only .8 percent led to death.
The average age of the breakthrough cases was 46.
There were 52 breakthrough cases in people aged 12 to 17.
The report also shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is about 6 times higher than in vaccinated people.