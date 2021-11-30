Oregon Records Almost 2,600 New COVID-19 Cases Over Long Holiday Weekend

PORLTAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,598 new COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths over the long holiday weekend.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (17), Benton (32), Clackamas (300), Clatsop (29), Columbia (54), Coos (27), Crook (22), Curry (9), Deschutes (282), Douglas (87), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (136), Jefferson (25), Josephine (77), Klamath (23), Lake (1), Lane (177), Lincoln (35), Linn (123), Malheur (6), Marion (230), Morrow (1), Multnomah (417), Polk (28), Tillamook (20),Umatilla (11), Union (18), Wallowa (7), Wasco (1), Washington (340) and Yamhill (52).
Oregon reports 861 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 24, 306 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 25, 467 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 26, 519 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 27 and 445 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 28.
Note: Oregon’s 5,108th and 3,621st COVID-19 related deaths, reported on Nov. 23 and Sept. 21 respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, we are renumbering our reports to start with 5,116 today.
Oregon’s 5,116th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Jackson County who died Oct. 19 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,117th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Jackson County who died Sept. 10 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,118th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Curry County who died Sept. 7 at Providence Medford Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,119th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Curry County who died Sept. 7 at Providence Medford Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,120th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Curry County who died Aug. 30 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,121st COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive Aug. 15 and died Aug. 27 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,122nd COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 6 and died Nov. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,123rd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Nov. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,124th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Grant County who died Sept. 4 at St. Charles Bend. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,125th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 20 at David Grant Medical Center in Fairfield, Calif. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,126th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Nov. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,127th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Nov. 26 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,128th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 27 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,129th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 21 and died Nov. 23 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,130th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died Nov. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,131st COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Nov. 24 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,132nd COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 12 and died Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,133rd COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 19 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,134th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Nov. 5 and died Nov. 23 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,135th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 4 and died Nov. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,136th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,137th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Nov. 23 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,138th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 31 and died Nov. 20 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,139th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Jefferson County who died Sept. 29 at St. Charles Bend. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,140th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Nov. 23 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,141st COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who died Aug. 19 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,142nd COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 1 and died Nov. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Updated information is known about Oregon’s 4,990th COVID-19 related death, a 42-year-old-man from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 4 and died Sept. 3. He was originally reported as having died Sept. 4.
Updated information is known about Oregon’s 4,957th COVID-19 related death, an 84-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 1 and died Sept. 12. She was originally reported as being an 83-year-old woman.
Updated information is known about Oregon’s 4,764th COVID-19 related death, a 59-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Aug. 23 and died Sept. 6 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions. He was previously reported as a 58-year-old man from Josephine County who died at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center with no underlying conditions.
A date was incorrectly reported on Nov. 24. Oregon’s 5,095th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Nov. 24, 2020, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
About 400 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Monday.
91 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are almost 70 available adult ICU beds.