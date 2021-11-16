      Weather Alert
Oregon Records Almost 2,000 New COVID Cases Over Weekend

Nov 15, 2021 @ 4:20pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded 1,935 new COVID-19 cases and 53 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.

Here is the case information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (39), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (10), Columbia (21), Coos (29), Crook (23), Curry (12), Deschutes (210), Douglas (59), Gilliam (2), Harney (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (79), Jefferson (44), Josephine (56), Klamath (53), Lake (1), Lane (115), Lincoln (18), Linn (87), Malheur (19), Marion (198), Morrow (8), Multnomah (308), Polk (38), Sherman (6), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (31), Union (14), Wasco (23), Washington (180) and Yamhill (53).

Oregon reports 1,094 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 12, 426 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 13 and 415 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 14.

About 460 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.

Nearly 110 of those patients are in the ICU.

Statewide, there are about 75 available adult ICU beds.

Oregon has now administered 3,438,809 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 31,186 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,130,605 doses of Moderna and 236,012 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

