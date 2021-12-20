Oregon Records Almost 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded 1,941 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (41), Clackamas (212), Clatsop (21), Columbia (27), Coos (37), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (161), Douglas (57), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (106), Jefferson (15), Josephine (60), Klamath (13), Lane (140), Lincoln (16), Linn (110), Malheur (2), Marion (123), Morrow (2), Multnomah (390), Polk (17), Sherman (1), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wasco (6), Washington (266) and Yamhill (53).
Oregon reports 833 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 17, 632 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 18 and 476 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 19.
Oregon’s 5,532nd COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,533rd COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Dec. 5 and died Dec. 11 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,534th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Just over 350 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
About 100 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 82 available adult ICU beds.
