Oregon Records About 860 New COVID-19 Cases; Two Reports Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports about 860 new COVID-19 cases and 50 more virus related deaths.
Just under 400 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
Nearly 100 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide there are about 50 available adult ICU beds.
Here is the case and death information:
he new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (12), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (11), Columbia (14), Coos (13), Crook (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (88), Douglas (37), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (67), Jefferson (2), Josephine (12), Klamath (21), Lane (67), Lincoln (15), Linn (51), Malheur (7), Marion (68), Morrow (2), Multnomah (93), Polk (23), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (15), Union (5), Wallowa (5), Wasco (3), Washington (94), and Yamhill (29).
Oregon’s 5067th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Sept. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,068th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 19 and died Sept. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,069th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Aug. 18 and died Sept. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,070th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 15 and died Sept. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,071st COVID-19 related death is a 49-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 16 and died Sept. 26 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,072nd COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Sept. 26 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,073rd COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 26 and died Sept. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,074th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 13 and died Sept. 27 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,075th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Sept. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,076th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive Sept. 10 and died Sept. 29 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,077th COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 16 and died Sept. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,078th COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive Sept. 9 and died Sept. 30 at St Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,079th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 11 and died Sept. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,080th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 12 and died Oct. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,081st COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Oct. 1 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,082nd COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Oct. 1 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,083rd COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Oct. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,084th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive July 12 and died Oct. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,085th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive March 21 and died Oct. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,086th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Aug. 28 and died Oct. 2 at Roseburg VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,087th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Oct. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,088th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 3 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,089th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 12 and died Oct. 3 at his residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,090th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 24 and died Oct. 4 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,091st COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 7 and died Oct. 13 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,092nd COVID-19 related death is a 100-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 10 and died Oct. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,093rd COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 17 and died Oct. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,094th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old woman from Marion County who died Sept. 4 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,095th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Nov. 24 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,096th COVID-19 related death is a 24-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 5 and died Oct. 7 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,097th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Lincoln County who died Aug. 28 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,098th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Curry County who died Aug. 31 at Curry General Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,099th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who died Sept. 16 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,100th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Yamhill County who died Aug. 17 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,101st COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Sept. 26 and died Nov. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,102nd COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Sept. 9 and died Nov. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,103rd COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive Oct. 26 and died Nov. 16 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,104th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Sept. 2 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,105th COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died Sept. 11 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,106th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Clackamas County who died Nov. 20, 2020, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,107th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Oct. 10 and died Oct. 17; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,108th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Nov. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,109th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Nov. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,110th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Nov. 12 and died Nov. 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,111th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Josephine County who died Aug. 20 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,112th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old woman from Josephine County who died Aug. 23 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,113th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Josephine County who died Aug. 24 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,114th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Nov. 23 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,115th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Wasco County who died December 30, 2020, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,116th COVID-19 related death is a 98-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Nov. 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
NEW WEEKLY REPORT RELEASED:
The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows decreases in new cases and hospitalizations, but an increase in deaths.
Between Monday, November 15th and Sunday, November 21st, cases dropped by 2.4 percent and hospitalizations were down 25 percent.
Deaths, however, jumped from 183 to 214.
The state’s percentage of positive tests was 6 percent.
NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT RELEASED:
The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 breakthrough report released Wednesday finds that over 71 percent of the state’s case between November 14th and November 20th were unvaccinated people.
To date, there have now been over 43,000 breakthrough cases.
About 4 percent of those cases have led to hospitalization, while just over 1 percent have led to death.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/jxLrCqMIgv
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) November 24, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/jxLrCqMIgv
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) November 24, 2021