Oregon Records 945 New COVID-19 Cases

PORLTAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 945 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (14), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (4), Columbia (11), Coos (48), Crook (16), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (30), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (14), Jackson (57), Jefferson (13), Josephine (30), Klamath (24), Lake (1), Lane (58), Lincoln (12), Linn (39), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Morrow (5), Multnomah (98), Polk (36), Sherman (2), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (23), Union (5), Wallow (2), Wasco (11), Washington (107) and Yamhill (37).
405 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
110 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are about 60 available adult ICU beds.
Oregon has now administered 3,574,834 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 103,285 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,318,249 doses of Moderna and 246,659 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
