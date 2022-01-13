Oregon Records 8,760 New COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 8,760 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more virus-related deaths.
Almost 760 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
Nearly 150 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 34 available adult ICU beds and about 260 available adult NON-ICU beds.
Oregon has now administered 3,892,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 183,707 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,564,949 doses of Moderna and 259,593 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (30), Benton (321), Clackamas (820), Clatsop (45), Columbia (50), Coos (244), Crook (53), Curry (31), Deschutes (737), Douglas (155), Gilliam (6), Harney (2), Hood River (39), Jackson (375), Jefferson (110), Josephine (158), Klamath (70), Lake (3), Lane (678), Lincoln (209), Linn (313), Malheur (45), Marion (801), Morrow (21), Multnomah (1,454), Polk (213), Sherman (7), Tillamook (33), Umatilla (325), Union (38), Wallowa (13), Wasco (37), Washington (1,158), Wheeler (12) and Yamhill (154).
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/2BnPXhSxu7
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) January 13, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/2BnPXhSxu7
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) January 13, 2022