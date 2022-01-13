      Weather Alert

Oregon Records 8,760 New COVID-19 Cases

Jan 12, 2022 @ 4:54pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority today reports 8,760 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more virus-related deaths.

Almost 760 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.

Nearly 150 of those patients are in the ICU.

Statewide, there are 34 available adult ICU beds and about 260 available adult NON-ICU beds.

Oregon has now administered 3,892,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 183,707 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,564,949 doses of Moderna and 259,593 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (30), Benton (321), Clackamas (820), Clatsop (45), Columbia (50), Coos (244), Crook (53), Curry (31), Deschutes (737), Douglas (155), Gilliam (6), Harney (2), Hood River (39), Jackson (375), Jefferson (110), Josephine (158), Klamath (70), Lake (3), Lane (678), Lincoln (209), Linn (313), Malheur (45), Marion (801), Morrow (21), Multnomah (1,454), Polk (213), Sherman (7), Tillamook (33), Umatilla (325), Union (38), Wallowa (13), Wasco (37), Washington (1,158), Wheeler (12) and Yamhill (154).

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Found on Oregon's Beaches
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Wants To Make Questioning Authority A Crime
Washington Board Of Health May Be Lining Up For Forced Lockdown
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain
Deaths Of Three Family Members Now Considered Murder-Suicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On