Oregon Records 740 More COVID-19 Cases

Apr 19, 2022 @ 3:44pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 740 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus-related deaths.

122 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.

17 of those patients are in the ICU.

The state’s test positivity rate is 7.4 percent.

