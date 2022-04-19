Oregon Records 740 More COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 740 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus-related deaths.
122 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
17 of those patients are in the ICU.
The state’s test positivity rate is 7.4 percent.
