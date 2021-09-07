Oregon Records 5,821 New COVID-19 Cases, 54 More Virus Related Deaths Over Holiday Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – Between Friday and Monday, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 5,821 new COVID-19 cases and 54 more virus-related deaths.
The OHA also reports that 1,140 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Tuesday. That’s 12 fewer than yesterday.
300 of those patients are in the ICU. That’s 10 fewer than Monday.
Currently across the state, there are 57 available adult ICU beds and 409 available adult non-ICU beds.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (33), Benton (56), Clackamas (453), Clatsop (27), Columbia (98), Coos (38), Crook (15), Curry (19), Deschutes (404), Douglas (421), Harney (12), Hood River (25), Jackson (439), Jefferson (28), Josephine (262), Klamath (65), Lake (2), Lane (647), Lincoln (77), Linn (302), Malheur (21), Marion (602), Morrow (24), Multnomah (772), Polk (71), Sherman (5), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (91), Union (57), Wallowa (19), Wasco (26), Washington (550), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (90).
As of today, 2,661,365 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,427,352 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series
Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.
Oregon reports 2,149 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 3, 466 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 4, 2,064 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 5 and 1,142 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 6.
Reported case counts and electronic laboratory report (ELR) totals are lower than expected on Sept. 4 due to a technical issue that delayed ELR processing. Processing of ELRs received on Sept. 4 was completed on Sept. 5, and ELR totals are higher than expected for Sept. 5.
