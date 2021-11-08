Oregon Records 2,125 New COVID-19 Cases Over The Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,125 new COVID-19 cases and 58 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.
Here is the case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (43), Clackamas (205), Clatsop (17), Columbia (28), Coos (38), Crook (10), Curry (1), Deschutes (249), Douglas (61), Grant (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (85), Jefferson (36), Josephine (50), Klamath (21), Lane (169), Lincoln (22), Linn (97), Malheur (7), Marion (159), Morrow (12), Multnomah (366), Polk (31), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (29), Union (6), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (250) and Yamhill (67).
Oregon reports 913 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 5, 735 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 6 and 477 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 7.
There are now 520 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 3 fewer than Sunday.
134 patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 61 available ICU beds.
Oregon has now administered 3,356,298 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 791 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,075,633 doses of Moderna and 232,706 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/WMtzpo5Jai
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) November 8, 2021
