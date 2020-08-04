Oregon Real ID Compliance
The Department of Homeland Security notified Governor Kate Brown on Monday that Oregon is in compliance with the federal Real ID Act.
As of Oct. 1, 2021, the Transportation Security Administration will require identification that complies with the Real ID Act to pass through airport security when boarding a domestic flight.
This date was moved forward one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The October 2021 federal ID requirements also will apply when entering a secure federal facility, such as a military base.
You can continue to use your standard Oregon driver license or ID card for domestic air travel and other secure federal locations until October 2021. Even after that, your standard Oregon license or ID card will continue to be valid for everything else that you use it for today.
You may already have what you need to board domestic flights in October 2021 and beyond – such as a passport or other ID acceptable by the Transportation Security Administration. Find out what is acceptable ID for air travel at TSA.gov.