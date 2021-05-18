Oregon Program Aims to Cut Food Waste
What do food waste and saving the animals have in common? The answer is A LOT. There is a program underway in Oregon that teams up the lodging industry, retail, schools and farms with the Wildlife Fund to reduce the amount of food that ends up in the trash. It’s called Hotel Kitchen. The Wildlife Fund says we now produce enough food for everyone on the planet today. But we’re losing millions of acres of native grassland in the U.S.
Melinda Cassidy from the Oregon Hospitality Association tells us Red Star Tavern in Portland was challenged to reduce food waste and spent four months finding ways to do that. In the end the restaurant decreased the amount of bread dough they wasted by 22.5 lbs a week, and that saved 65 lbs of butter a month. They also donated an average of 13lbs of food a week, reduced ketchup costs by 20%, and reduced the number of bread deliveries required per week by only opening one package of bakery items at a time in order to prevent multiple half full bags from going stale.
Worldwide, humans waste one of every three food calories produced. These wasted calories are enough to feed three billion people—10 times the population of the United States. The average American household spends $1,500 – $2,000 a year on food they never eat.