Oregon Outlines New Metrics For In-Classroom Learning
PORTLAND, Ore. – Most students in Oregon should prepare for comprehensive distance learning to start the school year.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown joined State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger Tuesday to outline new metrics that must be met for a return to in-classroom learning:
County Metrics (Must be Met Three Weeks in a Row)
- 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 people over 7 days
- Test positivity of 5% or less over 7 days
Statewide Metrics (Must be Met Three Weeks in a Row)
- Test positivity of 5% or less over 7 days
However, the state says it realizes young students (K-3) and students in remote areas need to be in the classroom. For those students, there are different metrics to be met:
- Fewer than 30 cases per 100,000 over 7 days
- Test positivity of 5% or less over 7 days
- COVID-19 is not actively spreading in the school community
- School districts are in compliance with sections 1-3 of Ready Schools, Safe Learners Guidance
And the state released metrics for when a school needs to return to comprehensive distance learning:
Transition Planning for Comprehensive Distance Learning
For school districts where in-person instruction is occurring during the school year, planning for a switch to comprehensive distance learning should take place, including training for staff and notification of the community, if one or both conditions are met:
- 20 cases or greater per 100,000 over 7 days
- Test positivity of 7.5% or greater over 7 days
Comprehensive Distance Learning
All school districts must implement comprehensive distance learning if the following conditions are met:
- 30 or more cases per 100,000 over 7 days
- Test positivity of 10% or greater over 7 days
WATCH TODAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE: