Oregon OSHA Fines Bend Company More Than $100,000

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) has issued a fine of $103,438 to a Bend construction company, Sky Ridge Construction LLC, for repeated violations regarding the provision of protective systems to safeguard workers from fall hazards.

The citation follows an inspection focused on a job site where new houses were under construction. Oregon OSHA conducted the inspection as part of its prevention-based emphasis program addressing fall hazards across all industries.

During the inspection, multiple employees were found working on a roof without fall protection, exposing them to a potential fall of 18 feet to the ground. This violation contravened a rule requiring employers to ensure the provision, installation, and implementation of fall protection systems where employees are exposed to falling 6 feet or more to a lower level.

Although the company rectified the violation identified by Oregon OSHA during the inspection, it marked the third instance since January 2022 that Sky Ridge Construction had violated fall protection requirements. Consequently, due to repeat offenses, the penalty imposed by Oregon OSHA amounted to $103,438.

Renée Stapleton, administrator for Oregon OSHA, emphasized the necessity of ensuring fall protection systems for employees working at heights. Employers are mandated to prioritize employee safety by complying with these requirements, making it a non-negotiable obligation.

Employers have a 30-calendar-day window after receiving a citation to file an appeal.

In addition to its enforcement efforts, Oregon OSHA offers free resources to assist employers in enhancing workplace safety and health. These resources include the division’s Fall Protection Suite of online video training courses and its A-to-Z topic page about fall protection.

Employers are encouraged to utilize these free resources, which include consultation services and technical assistance, to bolster safety measures at their workplaces.