Oregon On Friday Reports 504 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Virus-Related Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 504 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths related to the virus.
Here’s the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (57), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (35), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (10), Josephine (4), Klamath (31), Lane (38), Lincoln (1), Linn (38), Malheur (1), Marion (56), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (23), Wasco (6), Washington (50), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,607th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,608th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 19 and died on May 18 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,609th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,610th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 19. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,611th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 25 and died on May 14 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,612th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 18 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,613th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on May 15 and died on May 19 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Meanwhile, the number of people in the hospital because of the virus is down again.
285 people are in hospitals across the state. That’s 16 fewer than Thursday.
78 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,048,515 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,518,646 first and second doses of Moderna and 129,770 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,685,321 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 2,136,133 people who have had at least one dose.