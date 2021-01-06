      Weather Alert

Oregon Officials Present Plan To Vaccinate More People

Jan 5, 2021 @ 9:41pm
Courtesy; MGN

Governor Kate Brown has set a goal of 12,000 vaccinations per day within the next two weeks. Health authority officials said Tuesday if they expand the number of administration sites and adjust prioritization requirements, then they are confident they will reach that goal.

The first phase of vaccination prioritization focused on health care workers and residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Effective this week, Oregon Health Authority will expand vaccinations to hospice programs, mobile crisis care, outpatient settings serving specific high-risk groups, in-home care services, non-emergency medical transport, health care providers in other outpatient settings, and public health workers.

