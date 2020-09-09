Oregon Office of Emergency Management
Oregon Office of Emergency Management – Salem, Ore — Lincoln City, on the Oregon coast, has been ordered to evacuate immediately (Level 3: GO NOW) due to imminent arrival of the Echo Mountain Fire. Citizens of Lincoln City are advised to travel safely and avoid State Highway 18 as they evacuate. Currently, Hwy 101 north and south are open; Hwy 229 (Siletz Hwy) is open.
Surrounding areas currently under Level 2 evacuation (areas south of Barnett Road to Campbell Rd. and Glenwood) will be notified by Lincoln County officials to evacuate as soon as the traffic clears from the Lincoln City evacuation.
A Red Cross Temporary Evacuation Point (TEP) has been set up at Oregon Coast Community College in South Beach at 400 SE College Way, Newport, OR 97366. Buses are staged at Lincoln City Safeway and Lincoln City Community Center for those with transportation needs. Lincoln County Fairgrounds is accepting livestock and other animals excluding dogs and cats.
Neighboring communities, such as Newport, Depoe Bay, Neskowin and Pacific City, are encouraged to avoid travel at this time to allow evacuees needed access to roadways. Please be aware and as accommodating as possible for those seeking safety.