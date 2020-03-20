Oregon Offers “Eased Enforcement” On Expired Tags
Photo: Oregon.gov
If your car tabs expired after March 8th, you will get a little bit of relief from the DMV…
According to DMV spokesperson David House. He told KXL that the DMV is working with Law enforcement across the state to ease enforcement of expiring tags, drivers’ licenses and driving privileges.
The March 8th cutoff is firm. He also said you do not qualify if your tags or license have been expired or suspended for months before then.
He also added you can go online to handle most of your registration needs.