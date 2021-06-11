Oregon Now Needs About 88,000 First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Reach 70% Threshold

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon is now just over 87,000 first COVID-19 vaccine doses away from the 70 percent threshold.
The Oregon Health Authority Friday also reports 308 new cases, but no new deaths.
Here is the case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (34), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (15), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (12), Malheur (2), Marion (31), Multnomah (67), Polk (5), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (37) and Yamhill (7).
169 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.
That’s 4 fewer than yesterday.
40 patients are in the ICU.