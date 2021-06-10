      Weather Alert

Oregon Now Just Over 93,000 First Doses Away From 70 Percent Threshold

Jun 10, 2021 @ 4:46pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon now needs to administer 93,234 more first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to reach the 70 percent threshold.

The Oregon Health Authority Thursday also reports 370 new cases and 10 more virus related deaths.

Here is the case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (2), Crook (11), Deschutes (85), Douglas (17), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (10), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Multnomah (59), Polk (7), Umatilla (8), Union (1), Washington (22) and Yamhill (4).

Note: Due to a delay in laboratory reporting, OHA received 767 electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) on June 9, 2021 for Deschutes County. The reports are from April 17, 2021 to June 9, 2021. As a result, case counts, ELR totals and percent positivity is higher in Deschutes County for June 9, 2021 than anticipated.

173 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.

That’s nine more than yesterday. 41 patients are in the ICU.

