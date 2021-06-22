Oregon Now Just Over 41,000 First Doses Away From 70% Threshold

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon is now just over 41,000 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine away from the 70 percent threshold.
The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday also reports 267 new cases and 1 more virus related death.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (4), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Curry (10), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (18), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (25), Polk (12), Sherman (3), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (31) and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,757th death is a 55-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on May 7 and died on June 10 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
146 Oregonians are in a hospital with COVID-19 today.
That’s two fewer than yesterday.
35 patients are in the ICU.
Polk County has moved to Lower Risk, and starting Friday, Jefferson, Klamath, and Marion Counties will move to Moderate Risk.
We are fewer than 45,000 people away from our 70% statewide vaccination goal. Let's get it done, Oregon.
My full statement: https://t.co/5VuXFwHie7
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) June 22, 2021
