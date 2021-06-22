      Weather Alert

Oregon Now Just Over 41,000 First Doses Away From 70% Threshold

Jun 22, 2021 @ 4:47pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon is now just over 41,000 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine away from the 70 percent threshold.

The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday also reports 267 new cases and 1 more virus related death.

Here is the case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (4), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Curry (10), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (18), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (25), Polk (12), Sherman (3), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (31) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,757th death is a 55-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on May 7 and died on June 10 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

146 Oregonians are in a hospital with COVID-19 today.

That’s two fewer than yesterday.

35 patients are in the ICU.

