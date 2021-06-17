Oregon Now Just 55,697 First Shots Away From 70 Percent Threshold

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon is now 55,697 first COVID-19 vaccine doses away from reaching the 70 percent threshold.
The Oregon Health Authority today also reports 300 new cases and 1 more virus related death.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (5), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (6), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (7), Deschutes (11), Douglas (15), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (5), Lane (26), Lincoln (7), Linn (18), Malheur (5), Marion (27), Morrow (2), Multnomah (35), Polk (10), Umatilla (20), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (17) and Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 2,745th death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 9 and died on June 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
151 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 11 fewer than yesterday.
37 patients are in the ICU.