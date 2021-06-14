      Weather Alert

Oregon Now About 72,000 First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Away From 70 Percent

Jun 14, 2021 @ 4:50pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon today is about 72,000 first COVID-19 vaccine doses away from the 70 percent threshold.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports 127 new cases and no new deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (5), Columbia (2), Crook (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Harney (9), Josephine (3), Lane (5), Linn (13), Morrow (2), Multnomah (30), Union (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (3).

174 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.

That’s 11 more than yesterday.

46 patients are in ICU.

