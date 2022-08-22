KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Oregon Navy Veteran Awarded Purple Heart

August 22, 2022 3:09PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ronald H. Bespflug, a Vietnam era Navy veteran and Oregon native was finally awarded his Purple Heart during ceremonies at Willamette National Cometary on Monday.

Mr. Bespgluf was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery during the Vietnam conflict after his wife set the wheels in motion.

It’s not unusual for Vietnam era vets to ignore these awards.  But many counselors say it’s important to receive and accept these recognitions to be able to move on after a war.

