Oregon National Guard Called In To Support State’s Strained Hospitals

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown on Friday announced the deployment of up to 1,500 Oregon National Guard members to support the state’s strained hospitals.
“This morning I received the grim news that there are 733 Oregonians hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, including 185 in intensive care units,” said Governor Kate Brown. “I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care. When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”
An initial 500 Guard members will be deployed on August 20th.
They’ll provide logistical support and assist with COVID-19 testing, among other duties, for more than 20 hospitals across the state.
“I know this is not the summer many of us envisioned, with over 2.5 million Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19. The harsh, and frustrating reality is that the Delta variant has changed everything. Delta is highly contagious, and we must take action now.”
The Governor says she will also ask FEMA for support.
As of this morning, there are 733 Oregonians hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, including 185 in the ICU.
I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this situation, which is why I am deploying up to 1,500 @OregonGuard members to support hospitals across the state. pic.twitter.com/U2M69PPXbk
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 13, 2021
As of this morning, there are 733 Oregonians hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, including 185 in the ICU.
I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this situation, which is why I am deploying up to 1,500 @OregonGuard members to support hospitals across the state. pic.twitter.com/U2M69PPXbk
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 13, 2021