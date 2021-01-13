      Weather Alert

Oregon National Guard Activated For Possible Protests

Jan 13, 2021 @ 12:46pm
Courtesy: MGN

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has activated the Oregon National Guard because of possible violence at the state Capitol and elsewhere following the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by a pro-Trump mob.

The Oregon State Police said in a statement Wednesday the guard would be used as necessary and their deployment locations wouldn’t be made public. The Oregon Legislature convenes Tuesday.

“The recent events at our Nation’s Capitol building and at our own statehouse illustrate the need for law enforcement to be prepared and appropriately staffed for any large gatherings,”said Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie, who requested that the National Guard be activated to assist authorities.

The Capitol in Salem, Oregon, has seen near weekly protests since November’s elections, and some have turned violent. Federal authorities have warned of possible unrest in all 50 state capitols this weekend and into next week.

