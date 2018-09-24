Oregon Moves to Protect Wine

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon pinot noir is so popular these days that some winemakers elsewhere are making false links to the state’s viticulture areas for their own wines, and might be breaking the law and face fines, experts testified at a hearing in the state Capitol.

Tom Danowski, chief executive officer of the Oregon Winegrowers Association, urged lawmakers Monday to protect Oregon’s $5.6 billion wine industry from false claims. Rep. David Gomberg said he noticed this was becoming a problem when he saw wine that was vinted and bottled in California being labeled as Oregon pinot noir.

One product, made by Elouan winery in California, is called Oregon Coast pinot noir, when that variety of grape is not grown on the coast, Gomberg pointed out.