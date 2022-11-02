Oregon Mayor Arrested In Alleged Road Rage Shooting

Courtesy: MGN

RUFUS, Ore. (AP) – Sheriff’s officials say the mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. KPTV reports the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale. Officials said two adults and two children were traveling on Highway 281 following an SUV that was being driven erratically. The SUV then abruptly pulled over. Deputies said when the family’s vehicle slowed to get a description Jones fired the weapon at the family’s car, damaging it. No one was hurt. It wasn’t immediately known if Jones has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.