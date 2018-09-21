Oregon Man’s Daughter, Grandson Trampled by Giraffe

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) – A Hermiston man has spent most of his time at a hospital in South Africa this month after his daughter and grandson were trampled by a giraffe on Sept. 3.

The East Oregonian reports that Jack Standish says Dr. Katy Williams and her son Finn, 3, were seriously injured but their health has been improving.

Standish, who moved to Hermiston with his late wife in 2005, said Katy and Finn were going out to meet Katy’s husband Sam Williams on Sept. 3 as Sam returned from a run. Often Katy and Finn would meet up with him inside the large, fenced estate where their home was located before walking back together. They are both scientists and have been in South Africa for research.

Information from the East Oregonian.