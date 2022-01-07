      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain

Oregon Man Wanted For Murder In Arizona Arrested In Nevada

Jan 7, 2022 @ 10:35am

BULLEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) – Authorities in Arizona say an Oregon man sought in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Arizona has been arrested in Nevada.

The Bullhead City Police Department said 37-year-old Ryan Clark of Medford, was arrested and jailed Thursday in Las Vegas on an Arizona homicide warrant in the death of 28-year-old Megan Rae Jean Hannah, also of Medford.

Police said a passing driver spotted Hannah’s body Sunday and she was identified Thursday through fingerprint analysis.

Police said the investigation then led to Las Vegas where Clark was arrested after leaving a hotel.

Court records didn’t list an attorney representing Clark who could comment on his behalf.

TAGS
Arizona arrest murder nevada Oregon
Popular Posts
Oregon’s Top Democrat Candidate To Replace Kate Brown Ignores The Rules To Run
Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Street In Troutdale
FM News 101 Exclusive: City Responds To Commissioner Hardesty's Debt Issues
I-84 Reopens After 19-Hour Closure Due To Extreme Winter Weather Conditions
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain
Connect With Us Listen To Us On