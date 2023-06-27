Oregon Man Sentenced To 8 Years In Federal Prison For Role In Fentanyl Death Of Yamhill County Teen

Dylan Wilson, a 26-year-old resident of Lafayette, Oregon, has been sentenced to 96 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for distributing counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, which resulted in the fatal overdose of a teenager from Yamhill County.

On July 21, 2021, deputies from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office responded to the overdose death of a 15-year-old in Dayton, Oregon. Subsequent investigations, including a search of the victim’s cell phone and an interview with one of the victim’s minor acquaintances, revealed that the victim had recently purchased what they believed to be Oxycodone pills from Wilson. Unbeknownst to the victim, the counterfeit pills were labeled as “M30” and contained fentanyl. A toxicology report later confirmed that the victim died from a fentanyl overdose.

On July 22, 2021, law enforcement officials surveilled Wilson’s residence in Lafayette and apprehended him without incident. During questioning, Wilson admitted to being aware of the victim’s status as a minor prior to selling the counterfeit pills. A search of Wilson’s cell phone yielded evidence implicating his fentanyl supplier, Scott Keeling, a 23-year-old resident of McMinnville, Oregon. Keeling was arrested on the same day.

A federal grand jury in Portland indicted both Wilson and Keeling on December 7, 2021, on three counts, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

On February 21, 2023, Keeling pleaded guilty to the charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Two months later, on April 5, 2023, Wilson also pleaded guilty to the same charge. Subsequently, on May 30, 2023, Keeling received a sentence of 96 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

The investigation into this case was conducted by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon handled the prosecution.