Oregon Man Pleads Guilty After Explosion

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man who authorities say was burned in an explosion caused by combustible materials used to illegally make marijuana oil has pleaded guilty.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 35-year-old Eric Scully pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to endangering human life and illegally possessing and manufacturing marijuana.

Scully was treated for serious burns after a butane honey oil explosion at a storage facility in Cottage Grove in November 2017.

Prosecutors say federal agents searched the facility, finding a sophisticated and unlicensed hash oil extraction lab.

Agents found more than 1,900 pounds (862 kilograms) of marijuana, 728 plants and more than 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of marijuana extract.

Scully is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Under the plea deal, federal prosecutors will recommend a seven-year sentence in federal prison.

