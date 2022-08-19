KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Oregon Man Faces Federal Charges After Alleged Casino Robbery And Officer-Involved-Shooting

August 19, 2022 3:24PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Court documents say Vigil handed a cashier a note demanding $1 million and pointed a gun.

Documents say Vigil left with $70,000 in cash and was hurt in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Vigil appeared in federal court in Portland before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo Friday.

He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

More about:
Casino
officer involved shooting
ois
Oregon

