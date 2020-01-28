Oregon Man Arrested In Washington On Child Enticement Charge
SEATTLE (AP) – A Portland, Oregon, man has been arrested after he police say he traveled to Washington state to sexually abuse a 5-year-old child.
The Bellingham Herald reports Dirk Tichgelaar was arrested Saturday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at a northwestern Washington hotel.
Tichgelaar was charged Monday with enticement of a minor in U.S. District Court in Seattle.
The U.S. Justice Department says between October 2019 and January 2020, Tichgelaar used an internet-based chat platform to communicate about sexual abuse of children to an undercover agent.
The Justice Department says Tichgelaar traveled to Washington to abuse the child on Saturday.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.