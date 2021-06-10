      Weather Alert

Oregon Less Than 94,000 First Doses Away From 70 Percent Threshold, Weekly Report Shows Declines

Jun 9, 2021 @ 5:25pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon is now just 93,444 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine away from fully reopening.

The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday also reports 269 new cases and 16 more virus-related deaths.

Here is the case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (14), Gilliam (1), Grant (6), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (6), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (3) Linn (8), Malheur (7), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (32), Polk (7), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Washington (14), Yamhill (7).

164 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.

That’s 8 fewer than yesterday.

36 patients are in the ICU.

OREGON’S WEEKLY REPORT SHOWS DECLINES:

The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released today shows a 6th straight week of declining cases.

The OHA says between Monday, May 31st and Sunday, June 6th, new daily cases dropped 26 percent from the week before.

Hospitalizations also decreased from 190 to 112.

That’s the lowest number since September.

And the percentage of positive tests was 3.8 percent.

