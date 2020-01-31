      Weather Alert

Oregon Legislature To Consider Sweeping Wildfire Plan

Jan 31, 2020 @ 11:35am

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon lawmakers are looking at several bills that could change the way the state fights wildfires, and how it tries to prevent them.

The Legislature convenes in Salem on Monday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the plans, which stem from a panel appointed by Gov. Kate Brown, include an effort to restore forest health through thinning, removing brush and small trees, and increasing prescribed burns.

Critics argue  forest thinning projects are expensive and have a low probability of success.

The governor’s 20-year forest treatment plan comes with a $4 billion price tag – $200 million a year.

TAGS
Oregon plan wildfire
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport